Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, and Ryan Kwanten to Star in New Action Film 'Section Eight'

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hits keep coming for Dolph Lundgren. The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that Lundgren, along with Scott Adkins and Ryan Kwanten, will be starring in a new action film, Section Eight. Section Eight will be centered around the story of a former soldier who is serving time in prison...

