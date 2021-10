Coinbase will officially become the exclusive cryptocurrency platform for the National Basketball Association. The American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase took to Twitter to announce its association with the prestigious National Basketball League (NBA). The cryptocurrency exchange will sponsor all NBA platforms such as WNBA, NBA 2K League, and USA basketball league. The deal has come in light of the news disclosed by NBA commissioner Adam Silver stating that the league is projecting $10 billion in revenue for the year 2021-22.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO