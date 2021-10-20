CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Hours-long Pocono standoff ends with woman shot and killed by police

By Sydney Kostus
 6 days ago

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another in custody after an hours-long standoff ends with a police shooting.

An investigation is underway following a police pursuit-turned-deadly shooting in Pocono Township.

“The situation began before midnight Tuesday night. Stand-off occurred, and unfortunately a 53-year-old female, I’m sorry a 54-year-old female from mount Pocono has passed away,“ explained Thomas Yanac, the Monroe County Coroner.

State police says a male and a Mount Pocono woman led police on a chase on Route 611 and when stopped, they refused to leave their vehicle.

Troopers say the man later exited the vehicle and handed a firearm to the woman before he was taken into custody.

That’s when state police say the 54-year-old pointed the gun and shot at officials. Troopers returned fire, striking her.

“It’s just unfortunate because right now I can’t get into work. We have guests coming in, checking in, and things like that, and they can’t come in. So it’s just terrible,” said Solomon McEaddy, from East Stroudsburg who works at Scotrun RV Resorts.

Jay Patel, who works at the Tobacco and More Outlet, says he didn’t know what was happening and worried it may effect business.

Man arrested, woman shot and killed by police after pursuit in the Poconos

“I figured that I would probably lose a couple of my customers, especially since the roads are closed, so I mean I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but I could imagine it’s going to take a while and I could see some of my earlier customers coming in before work, not coming in at all,” stated Patel.

PennDOT crews have reopened 611 near Scotrun Avenue and Shine Hill Road after nearly 14 hours since the incident.

State police have not yet identified the male involved. The coroner tells Eyewitness News an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the deadly incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

rednecks matter
6d ago

should have taken both the dumbasses out.. a 2 dollar bullet cheaper then tax payers paying for there incarceration

3
JstaGuy
6d ago

couldn't find a single person concerned about the officers or the loss of a human life. society and journalism have hit rock bottom.

2
#Poconos#Police Shooting#The Monroe County Coroner#Penndot#Eyewitness News
WBRE

Bill in memory of Scranton fallen officer passes final consideration

HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bill centered around a Scranton officer who died on duty received bipartisan support on Tuesday. On Tuesday Senate Bill 814 passed its third and final consideration on the Senate floor with a vote of 36-14. The bill is for fallen Officer John Wilding who was wounded on duty while […]
WBRE

Coroner called to scene of fire in Tower City

TOWER CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a fire that broke out Monday morning in Schuylkill County. The fire was reported to have started around 2:30 a.m. on the 100 block of East Grand Avenue in Tower City. Schuylkill County Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that the coroner […]
WBRE

WBRE

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

