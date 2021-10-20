CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE Blog: Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2021 earnings call summary

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine profitable quarters and counting. With its blockbuster Q3 2021 results, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has all but proven that is a sustainable business. An earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 and a monster 30.5% automotive gross margin just proves that. Tesla was bold in its Q3 2021 Update Letter, and for good...

www.teslarati.com

OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
teslarati.com

Tesla has paid off six loans worth over $1B in 2021

Tesla has paid off six loans so far in 2021, equating to over $1 billion in debts that have been removed from the company’s financials. The automaker, which surged to a valuation of over $1 trillion yesterday, detailed the repayment of these loans in a 10-Q filing with the SEC.
teslarati.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth is now bigger than oil giant Exxon’s market cap

In what could only be described as a symbolic victory against the fossil fuel industry, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s personal net worth has now overtaken the market cap of Exxon Mobil Corp, one of the world’s most prolific oil companies. Musk was able to achieve this unique milestone following TSLA stock’s rally on Monday, which was propelled in part by an order for 100,000 Model 3s from American car rental giant Hertz.
Benzinga

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; AMD, Ocugen, Facebook And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is seeing the highest...
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
teslarati.com

Panasonic showcases Tesla 4680 battery cell prototype

Tesla battery supplier Panasonic showed off some 4680 lithium ion cells and shared a few details about its production. Panasonic recently revealed the 4680 cylindrical battery to the Wall Street Journal–a little over a year after Tesla unveiled the new cell design during Battery Day. According to the head of Panasonic’s battery unit, Kazuo Tadanobu, the larger cell design yields fives times the capacity of smaller models.
teslarati.com

Tesla shares (TSLA) jump following blockbuster Hertz order announcement

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares surged over 7% during the morning trading hours on the heels of an announcement that the electric automaker had secured an order for 100,000 Model 3 vehicles in a deal worth $4.3 billion. In a report this morning, it was confirmed that rent-a-car company Hertz had...
teslarati.com

Tesla FSD Beta 10.3.1 starts rollout after brief weekend rollback

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta version 10.3.1 is being rolled out to members of the company’s Beta pool this morning following a rollback after bugs were found in the initial rollout of Software Version 10.3 on Sunday. Tesla has been releasing updates to the FSD Beta program on a bi-weekly basis...
teslarati.com

Hertz’s 100k Tesla Model 3 order was bought at full price, confirms Elon Musk

Elon Musk has confirmed that Hertz paid full price for its massive Tesla Model 3 order. Recently, news broke that the American car rental giant ordered 100,000 Model 3 vehicles for its fleet. “To be clear, cars sold to Hertz have no discount. Same price as to consumers,” Elon Musk pointed out on Twitter.
