Girard, OH

Child found wandering, parent found inside home in Girard

By Nadine Grimley
 6 days ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Police are investigating after a young child was found alone on Trumbull Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police say people passing by spotted a young girl wearing only a diaper walking on a sidewalk and in and out of traffic near a mobile home park.

When officers arrived, they say they found the child’s father had overdosed inside a mobile home. Investigators say he was given the overdose reversal drug naloxone and taken to hospital.

Charges are pending, according to police.

Comments / 7

hotrod916
6d ago

hope they placed the child with someone safe and doesn't do drug. give him time for endangering a child, and child neglect. make him go to drug rehab and take parenting classes. random drug and alcohol testing until the courts say no more testing is needed. cannot be around any children until this is completed. supervised visitation with the child until proven to the court he can be responsible.

keugene
6d ago

so indirectly by the little girl wandering around outside saved her fathers life....they better put the baby in proper care

