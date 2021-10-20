CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Charges Leaders of Neo Black Movement of Africa in Internet Scam

By VOA News
Voice of America
 6 days ago

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement Wednesday that an investigation it conducted with the FBI has led to federal charges related to internet scams against seven leaders of the Cape Town Zone of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, also known as "Black Axe." An eighth man,...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
whmi.com

8 Nigerians charged with alleged internet scams promising romance, travel

(NEW YORK) — Eight Nigerians have been charged in the U.S. with running widespread internet scams for at least a decade from their base of operation in Cape Town, South Africa, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Wednesday. The suspects, who were arrested in Cape Town and are awaiting extradition,...
TRAVEL
San Angelo LIVE!

Secret Agent Operation Leads to Arrest of More Than 100 Dark Web Drug Dealers

WASHINGTON D.C. –– On Tuesday morning the Department of Justice announced an international collaboration that led to the arrest of more than one hundred Darknet drug traffickers in an unprecedented operation dubbed Dark HunTor. Earlier this year, international agencies collaborated to take down DarkMarket –– the world's largest illegal marketplace on the dark web. Vendors on the marketplace traded drugs, sold counterfeit money, stolen or counterfeit credit card details, anonymous SIM cards, and malware. "We are here today to expose those who seek the shadows of the internet to peddle killer…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Petersen
Person
Dave Hewitt
Voice of America

International Police Operation Cracks Down on Illegal Internet Drug Vendors

WASHINGTON — U.S. federal law enforcement agencies and Europol announced dozens of arrests to break up a global operation that sold illegal drugs using a shadowy realm of the internet. At a Department of Justice news conference Tuesday in Washington, officials said they arrested 150 people for allegedly selling illicit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Neo#The U S Secret Service#Fbi#The Secret Service
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘Just Wipe Them Out’: Newsmax Host Says US Should Eliminate Four Entire Government Agencies

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield suggested on Thursday that the United States default on its debt and eliminate four U.S. government agencies. “You see, failure to raise the debt ceiling is actually about defaulting on future obligations, not the current ones. It means you can’t buy anything else. You can’t spend more. So goodbye, radical infrastructure bill. Goodbye Biden spending free-for-all,” he said during his show Stinchfield. “The admission that the default threat is fake news is even buried in the White House’s own website. I found this today on it: ‘Once the debt limit is hit the federal government cannot increase the amount of outstanding debt. Therefore it can only draw from any cash on hand and spend its incoming revenues.’”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
East Bay Times

Mexico danger map: Latest warnings from U.S. State Department

Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
AMERICAS
Fox News

Border agents nab US citizen allegedly attempting to smuggle $600,000 of cocaine

A U.S. citizen was nabbed Saturday trying to smuggle about 38 pounds of cocaine through a checkpoint in Borrego Springs, California, according to an agency statement. Agents stopped the 47-year-old driver of a white 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and the drugs were discovered inside a rear floorboard by a Border Patrol K-9 detection team, according to the agency. The contents tested positive for cocaine, with an estimated street value of more than $600,000.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy