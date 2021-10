It's an interesting time to be a FIFA fan. This year's entry may be the best yet, and it may also be the last in the series to bear the FIFA name. FIFA itself says it's taking its ball home, and looking for someone else to play with. Over on the other pitch, eFootball's having an absolute 'mare (though whether it deserves to be the worst-rated game in Steam's history is debateable). Meantime life goes on, millions of players are having their virtual football jollies, and some naughty types have been taking advantage of exploits to dodge losses.

FIFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO