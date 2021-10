While it is usually the running back injuries that fantasy managers take note of, there have been plenty of wide receiver injuries as well. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Quintez Cephus were two more players to go down in Week 5 and are likely out for the rest of the season. Their injuries should open up more targets for others on their respective teams, such as Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. While it is hard to say what the impact will be, fantasy managers should keep an eye on those players for Week 6 and beyond.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO