West Ham United are back in Europa League action on Thursday as they host Genk in their third group match.The Hammers are top of Group H after beating both Rapid Wien and Dinamo Zagreb so far, and they know that further successes in these head-to-head encounters with the Belgian side would all-but confirm their continued presence in the competition in the new year.David Moyes’ team have been in good form, sitting seventh in the Premier League after a one-goal win over Everton at the weekend, and they’ll be optimistic of taking the points again here.FOLLOW LIVE: West Ham vs Genk...

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO