Clare County Sheriff’s Department Searching For Suspect After Shooting

UPDATE: The Clare County Sheriff’s Department has provided an update on what Judy Boyer was last seen wearing. Deputies say Boyer was last seen wearing Mickey Mouse pajama pants and a gray shirt.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect following a shooting in Clare County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., deputies along with Clare Police and Michigan State Troopers responded to a home on South Harrison Avenue South of Surrey for a report of a shooting.

They say the shooting resulted in two injured victims.

Deputies say they are searching for Judy Boyer, 54. They say Boyer is 5’2, 105 pounds, has buzzed cut pink short hair and was last seen wearing a unknown colored pajama shirt and pants. It is important to note that the picture provided does not match Boyer’s description.

Deputies say Boyer allegedly left the scene in a maroon/red colored 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck with the license plate #E9507.

They say Boyer is armed and dangerous and is believed to be heading to the Cadillac area.

If you see Boyer or her truck, call 911 or the Clare County Sheriff’s Office 989-539-7166 immediately.