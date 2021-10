Pumpkin spice might be the flavor that everybody loves to hate (or loves to love), but there's no denying it is the quintessential flavor of fall. Looking at recent trends, we've concluded it might be the definitive flavor of fall cocktails as well. After trying out this tasty, 5-ingredient pumpkin spice martini, we're not mad about it — at all.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO