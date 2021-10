If you take the press clippings at face value, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is having an identity crisis. "Do you think by having a D or an I or an R is going to change who I am? I don't think the Rs would be any more happier with me than Ds are right now," he said at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. "That's about as blunt as I can put it. So I don't know where in the hell I belong."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO