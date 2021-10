Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday “to fight the overreaching Covid-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government,” according to her office. In short, the order requires Alabama’s executive branch to cooperate with the attorney general’s office as it challenges the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate; prevents it from penalizing businesses or individuals from refusing to comply with the mandate; orders those who must do so under federal law to make it known Alabama is against the penalty; prevents executive branch contractors from requiring someone provide vaccination status before doing business with them; and protects public employees who refuse to share vaccination status when receiving government services or entering a government building.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO