BREAKING: FDA Officially Approves Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Booster Shots

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration has officially signed off on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. The news comes two months after the FDA approved Pfizer boosters. The FDA put...

www.mediaite.com

