PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf and other state leaders made it clear they will fight for gun laws they say protect Pennsylvania’s youth and those who might do any self-harm. State and religious leaders met on Tuesday in Harrisburg to push for what they’re calling “common-sense gun legislation” and to oppose two bills in the Senate. Senate Bill 565 would allow anyone over 18 years old to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, and Senate Bill 448 would allow anyone, including outside organizations, to sue anybody trying to tighten gun restrictions. For violence prevention groups like MAD DADS, that would...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO