The Wildomar City Council, considering their five-year Housing and Safety Element to bring it up to the latest state mandated Fair Housing requirements, made several amendments to the city’s Housing Codes at their Oct. 13 meeting. The city had to amend a number of requirements in their housing codes for any new apartments, condominiums and apartments to allow for better access for lower moderate income families in need of affordable housing. It would allow for more apartments in smaller areas of land, more amenities and parking that eliminated most new single family home development zoning standards. The city held a number of public meetings on the housing and safety element plans to review the new standards set by the state that attempts to address the state’s housing shortage a.

WILDOMAR, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO