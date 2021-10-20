CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Circleville, OH

The doctor is in at Circleville Pumpkin Show

By Brad Johansen
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CB1z2_0cXUT1qT00

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio autumn tradition – the Circleville Pumpkin Show – kicks off Wednesday in the downtown area.

Wednesday’s highlight of the show was the weigh-in of the biggest pumpkin in the patch.

Year after year, the good doctor has been the favorite.

Bob Liggett is a Circleville ophthalmologist and his big gourds are visions to behold.

Circleville pumpkin show 2021: schedule, events, times, parking

The day before the weigh-in, there is a party at the Liggett farm.

Liggett has grown them big for a lot of years.

“I mean, grandpa’s called Dr. Pumpkin,” said Della Liggett, his granddaughter. “He is out here every day, sometimes working four-plus hours.”

The pumpkins are his babies.

Circleville Pumpkin Show this week

“Six months, April 23, this one, and we’re looking at October 20,” Dr. Pumpkin said.

Jo Liggett names the “babies.”

Bob holds the record at just short of one ton, winning the competition last year with a pumpkin weighing in at a mere 1,755 pounds.

This year’s competition didn’t quite go the Liggetts way. Their entry came in at just over 1,300 pounds, while the winner tipped the scales at 1,880.

However, Dr. Pumpkin still holds the record, and legendary status, in the pumpkin patch called Circleville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Cannabis candy? Warning issued ahead of Halloween

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Halloween approaching, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is issuing a warning about illegal cannabis edibles that look like several well-known snack foods.   “The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Seventh Son adds charcuterie vending machine at its two satellite bars

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Seventh Son Brewing is getting into the food business, at least in a small, self-serve way. The Columbus craft brewery has installed charcuterie vending machines at its two satellite taprooms, Getaway at Bridge Park in Dublin and Antiques on High in the Brewery District/German Village area. “We thought this would […]
NBC4 Columbus

West side grocer serving Somali community forced to close

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After nearly two decades of serving their community, a Somali grocery store on the west side of Columbus is having to close up shop. The owners of the store said they’ve been a staple within this neighborhood for 17 years now and many of the immigrant families who live in that area […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Circleville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Circleville, OH
Circleville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

With more trick or treaters expected, how to stay safe this Halloween

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts the number of households planning to celebrate trick or treat or other Halloween festivities this year will reach pre-pandemic levels. “This is the highest level of expected Halloween spending that we have seen in well over a decade of surveying consumers,” said Katherine Cullen, director of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus venues to use app to verify vaccination status

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As crowds return to Central Ohio venues, some are debuting new technology. This week, CAPA announced patrons can use a health verification app to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. After more than a year of closed doors and exclusively virtual events, the organization included masking, as well as […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus councilman: Issue 7 ‘a lot of buzz words’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus voters will decide on just one ballot issue in next week’s election, but officials say it’s a big one. Issue 7 states it would direct tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to clean energy and energy efficiency funds. “The big thing I’m trying to make sure folks understand is that Issue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Patch#Weather#Wcmh
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school board leaves national organization over heated local meetings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After 66 years of partnership, the Ohio School Board Association is breaking ties with a national organization following a letter to President Joe Biden. “It was predicated on the recent letter that the leadership of NSBA sent to President Biden that labeled parents as domestic terrorists and called for the federal intervention […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ho-Ho-Ho or Oh-No-No? Ohio radio station now playing Christmas music

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Are you ready to be rockin’ around the Christmas tree while passing out Halloween candy? Residents in the greater Youngstown area sure will be… whether they like it or not. “Christmas 104, The Valley’s Christmas Station” is playing “all your Christmas favorites” from now until the end of the year. If […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for state schools Monday.   State health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff laid out two scenarios, called “mask to stay” and “test to play.” “Mask to stay” allows a student to remain in the classroom after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case as long as they […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

First park in USA for social justice opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Quotes from scripture and words of wisdom from religious and civic leaders now grace 37 stones at the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park on the city’s east side. Along this new “Pathway of Justice,” each stone provides a moment of quiet reflection and a ray of hope for a brighter tomorrow. “We’re […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Advocate shares importance of regular mammograms

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After years of doctors’ visits and concerns over breast cancer, Lauretta Ross decided enough is enough. She convinced her doctor to perform a prophylactic mastectomy, a choice she would make again.  “I started having ultrasounds. I think I was a freshman, sophomore in college,” said Lauretta. “Every six months my doctor was finding a questionable lump […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 2,325 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Oct. 25, the state has reported a total of 1,524,169 (+2,325) cases, leading to 78,853 (+142) hospitalizations and 10,028 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,440,701 people — or 55.10% of the state’s population — has at […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

National Drug Take Back Day in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day — a day to dispose of expired or unused medication. Health leaders said it’s important to get rid of these medications so they don’t fall into the hands of someone who might misuse the drugs. There are 58 drop-off locations in central Ohio available Saturday […]
POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

3K+
Followers
922
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy