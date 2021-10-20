Wesley House hosts Masquerade Ball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of senior girls are preparing to lead an important conversation with their classmates at Austin-East Magnet High School. They say they want to “spread Black girl joy around the community,” and they need your help. The four seniors represent Brown Sugar Blessings. The group is collecting donations of hygiene products to hand out at their event, Girl Talk.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO