Wesley House hosts Masquerade Ball

Penn State’s Forensic Science Club and Theme Park Engineering Group are hosting a haunted house on the University Park campus beginning tonight (Oct. 21). The haunted house, called “St. Michael’s Asylum,” will take place at Penn State’s Pine and Spruce cottages. Tickets to the event are $4.99 and can be purchased at the door.
We are still a couple of months away from the holiday season but a Cleveland women's ministry is already preparing for a Christmas tree festival. Foundation House Ministries is a nonprofit organization focused on providing resources to mothers in crisis situations. Executive Director Suzanne Burns said they're finalizing details for...
DCHS presents an Open House October 25 starting at 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. featuring several Big Events including a Band Concert from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and a Choir Concert from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Project Graduation will present a Haunted House from 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Make a donation to enter. The Haunted House will remain open one hour later than the Open House. Other activities include a LIVE wax museum, trick-or-treating, yearbook FLASH SALE, student projects and work on display, the guidance office will be open, CTE/STEM demonstrations, free throw contest, and food trucks!
Tucked innocently on a street called Paddington Ave is a house that transforms into a place of terror at the end of each October. Not the work of sinister spirits or demons, but the work of the Krehbiel family. "We enjoy it, we do it for the fun," Lonnie Krehbiel...
Wesley United Methodist Women in Shawnee will host the annual Stewpendous Annual Fall Bazaar and Stew Lunch next month. The bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There will be a bake sale with homemade items made by Wesley...
HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox definitely rocks POTS! Hard Knox Pizza in Hardin Valley held a fundraiser to support people with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) Sunday night. More than 300 people showed up to Knox Rocks POTS to support people who have been diagnosed with POTS. It’s an...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville College is inviting hundreds of its alumni back to campus this weekend for a homecoming celebration. On Friday the college will host its first President’s Gala. The fundraiser to benefit the school’s operations and renovations on campus. “We want to thrive again,” interim President Leonard...
The goal of the Alzheimer’s Pansy Project is to decorate Knoxville in purple and orange pansies. The purple acting as a symbol of support for all those fighting Alzheimer’s disease and the orange serves as a reminder of basketball legend Pat Summitt’s struggle with the disease.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of senior girls are preparing to lead an important conversation with their classmates at Austin-East Magnet High School. They say they want to “spread Black girl joy around the community,” and they need your help. The four seniors represent Brown Sugar Blessings. The group is collecting donations of hygiene products to hand out at their event, Girl Talk.
KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Historical Society is hosting little ghouls and goblins Saturday and offering some treats and history in return. The Monsters at the Museum event is going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The society sharing insight into the “monsters” and superstitions in East...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Our annual Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving is back and raising money to help fund volunteer Honor Guards across East Tennessee. The fundraiser is set for Thursday, Nov. 4. Donations will be accepted online and by phone. Learn about the success of Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving in 2020.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for a fun new learning experience for your children, head downtown to the new History Headquarters for children at the East Tennessee Historical Society. There, you’ll find a new engaging, colorful room rich with all kinds of historical facts about Tennessee. Layla Smallwood,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lights are being hung throughout the city as Knoxville prepares for Christmas in the City. 2021 is expected to bring back many traditions, including the Christmas Parade, that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are so excited to celebrate the holiday season...
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A family-owned and operated business in East Tennessee has a lot to celebrate after first opening their doors at this time last year. Hamrick’s, which was founded over 70 years ago, opened their Sevierville location in October 2020. With store selections ranging from clothing to appliances to home décor, Hamrick’s is a favorite among people across the area. They also boast great in-store deals all year round.
WATE's Blake Stevens looks at what the next steps are from the proposed stadium complex coming to Knoxville's Old City. One Knoxville Soccer to play in Knoxville stadium …. ‘We’re broken hearted’: Friends of Sevier County …. Man in critical condition after shooting on North …. Downtown Focus initiative meant...
Flowers were delivered to the residents at Morning Pointe Westland thanks to the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and Random Acts of Flowers. SSG Ryan Knauss to be awarded Congressional Gold …. 2 killed, 6 injured in Anderson County van crash. ‘We’re broken hearted’: Friends of Sevier County …. Man in critical...
Comments / 0