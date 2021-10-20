CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

COVID NUMBERS SHOW SHALLOW VARIATIONS

By sergio santos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere haven’t been large-scale trends this week, maintaining levels typical of those reached during the first week of October, and on the lower side for the month. 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were logged since Tuesday by the...

Wisconsin Coronavirus
thestokesnews.com

COVID numbers continue up and down

In an update of COVID-19 numbers by the Stokes County Health Department, as of Monday there have been a total of 6,390 positive cases in Stokes County, with 6,038 recoveries and 106 deaths. One more person has died from COVID in the past week. There are 154 active cases, with 11 persons hospitalized.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wina.com

Statewide COVID numbers dip significantly

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The state health department dashboard reporting significantly smaller COVID numbers Monday morning. The state reports 1227 new COVID cases with a positive testing rate down to 7%. Those numbers have been ranging over 2000 and around 7-and-a-half percent respectively the last couple of weeks. In the Blue...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
journalenterprise.com

COVID-19 numbers remain high, show downward trend

From Oct. 8 through Oct. 11, Webster County dropped out of COVID-19 red county status for the first time since July 15, ending the county’s longest stretch in the red since the pandemic began in early 2020. That 84 day period saw 859 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed locally, and 12 deaths of local residents. The reprieve, however, was short lived as the county quickly returned to red status just days later.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
oglecountylife.com

County Covid numbers improving

OREGON – At its September meeting, Kyle Auman told the Ogle County Board he hoped that was the last time he came to a meeting with bad news about covid-19. Well, at the board’s regular meeting on Oct. 19, Auman – the Ogle County Health Department health administrator – brought better news. He said the county’s positivity rate was 4.18 percent, down from 6.94 percent in September.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Paducah Sun

COVID vaccine numbers misreported

Vaccine numbers in Kentucky miscalculated after reporting error from unnamed pharmacy. There's been an error in the number of vaccinations reported to the federal reporting system. That means state and local numbers were affected as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
vandaliaradio.com

FCHD Weekly update on COVID-19 show cases were down this past week, update on COVID-19 numbers for Vandalia Schools

In the Fayette County Health Department’s weekly update on new COVID-19, it shows cases were down this past week. In the weekly total of confirmed COVID-19 cases from October 11th through October 17th, it shows 55 new cases. That is down from 139 new cases in the previous week’s report and several weeks in a row of better than 100 cases. Fayette County now is listed with a total of 4,289 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases during the pandemic and a total of 64 deaths.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
wxerfm.com

COUNTY COVID CASES PLATEAU PAST THREE WEEKS

Gauged by the number of active cases reported by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health on its Coronavirus Case Dashboard, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been in somewhat of a plateau the past three weeks. Active cases this past week averaged 718 per day Monday through Friday, October 18-22....
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
therecord-online.com

COVID case number drops update

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,414 new COVID-19 cases statewide, down more than a thousand from Saturday. The state said there are 2,783 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19, down 42 from Saturday. 675 are in an intensive care unit, up seven from Saturday. In...
HARRISBURG, PA
wxerfm.com

ACTIVE COVID CASES LEAP 92 IN FAMILIAR DAY-BY-DAY PATTERN

Since the week of September 20th, the number of active cases reported on the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Case Dashboard have shown a familiar pattern. Case numbers drop from Friday to Monday, then increase on Tuesday. With one exception, that pattern could be extended into mid August. That sort of statistical pattern, although not predicted, isn’t thought to be unusual given the lag times of reporting that can result from a weekend.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
KEVN

COVID numbers for Wyoming on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are 909 new cases in the state. This brings the total cases for state to 10,1,083. There are 119 new active cases bringing that number to 2,325. 248 residents of Wyoming are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus. Wyoming has currently lost 1,149 people...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
MARYLAND STATE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise slightly in Clark County

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose in Clark County over the preceding three days, while deaths and the test positivity rate in the county extended recent improvements, according to local and state data posted Monday. Figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District for the state’s most populous county showed...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

