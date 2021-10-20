COVID NUMBERS SHOW SHALLOW VARIATIONS

SALYERSVILLE – Local COVID-19 numbers seem to be on the decline, though another suspected death related to the virus has been reported since last week. The Magoffin County Health Department confirmed on Wednesday that there were 3 new COVID-19 cases from Magoffin County on Thursday, October 7, 3 on Friday, 8 on Saturday, 0 on Sunday, 6 on Monday, 12 on Tuesday, and 7 as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13. To date, 2,178 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Magoffin County, with 46 active cases to date (down from 61 on Wednesday last week). Currently, there are four people from Magoffin in the hospital.

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO