Has that ring around Blake Shelton’s finger taken away his edge? The country music star teased that marrying Gwen Stefani has turned him into a big ol’ teddy bear. There was a touching moment between Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande during Monday’s episode of The Voice. During the Oct. 11 broadcast, Blake, 45, consoled first-time coach Ariana, 28, before making her first tough cuts during Battle Rounds. The country music star (and the winningest coach in The Voice history) offered the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer a box of tissues. “After this season, you won’t ever need these again,” he joked, per Entertainment Tonight. “You’ll become callous like the rest of us.”

