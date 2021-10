SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’ve talked about the rain moving into the area over the last week with the potential for flash floods and mudslides, but now we are seeing the real thing. The storm is here and last week’s dry skies and calm weather were definitely not a sign of what was to come. Sacramento calls this a major system and it’s something we don’t see very often in October, or really in any season, fall or not. For the latest on the storm, visit our storm updates page. The amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO