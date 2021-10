Tulane head coach Willie Fritz spoke with the media to preview the game against SMU. Here's what he had to say about Thursday night's matchup. Opening Statement: “We’re playing a great SMU team. They’ve played great offense over the last few years and they’re playing even better this season. I think they’ve added a run game that has really helped their passing game. They’ve done a super job of getting some transfer guys in there who have landed in the program and done a very very nice job for them.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO