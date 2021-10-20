CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Wants Your Vaccinated 5-Year-Old Masked Indefinitely

By Matt Welch
 6 days ago
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was asked Wednesday morning at a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing to explain what impact expanding vaccination to 5- to 11-year-olds would have on masking in schools. "You can speak to sort of the benefits along those...

ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

