Elon Musk’s Boring Company gets green light for Las Vegas tunnel system

By Sean O'Kane
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk’s Boring Company just won approval from local officials to move forward with building a network of vehicle tunnels underneath Las Vegas. Dubbed the “Vegas Loop,” the system will allow passengers to hitch rides in Teslas to and from places like the hotel casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, the...

Fox5 KVVU

Boring Company's Vegas Loop may run under some private property

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While most of the Boring Company's Vegas Loop is planned for tunnel lines running either under county-owned property or casinos who may benefit from them, they may also run under private residential and commercial property. Sherman Habibian and his family own the Emerald City commercial complex,...
The Next Web

I asked for a hyperloop but all I got was a Boring tunnel in Las Vegas

If you’re waiting with bated breath to ride a hyperloop, prepare to turn blue. I’m sorry, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon. But you might just be able to get a very poor second, a car ride in a tunnel. It’s courtesy of Elon Musk’s Boring Company, and if you are feeling underwhelmed, you’re not alone.
Nevada Business
Nevada Traffic
8newsnow.com

‘The greatest thing to ever happen to Las Vegas,’ Local casino owner shares excitement over underground tunnel expansion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After Clark County Commissioners approved plans to expand the ‘Vegas Loop’ underground transportation system Wednesday, a local casino owner shared his excitement over the proposal. “People talk about the old days,” Kenny Epstein told 8 News Now of Las Vegas. “Today is better than it’s ever been.”
teslarati.com

The Boring Company Vegas Loop gets approval from Commissioners

The Clark County Nevada Commissioners Board recently approved The Boring Company’s (TBC) Vegas Loop franchise agreement, marking another milestone in the project. The Board granted TBC a franchise agreement on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. As per the agreement, the tunneling company has permission to install and operate a Monorail part of the Vegas Loop.
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County approves Boring Company's Vegas Loop to run under Strip, downtown

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved plans for the Boring Company's Vegas Loop, an underground transportation network. The approved agreement will allow Elon Musk's company to establish and maintain a transportation system that will go under the Las Vegas Strip. The Vegas Loop will also...
Elon Musk
cdcgamingreports.com

Clark County OKs agreement for Boring Co.’s underground transit system for Strip, downtown Las Vegas

The Clark County Commission [Wednesday] approved a franchise agreement for the Vegas Loop, an underground electric transportation system planned for the Las Vegas resort corridor. The unanimous approval by commissioners represents the latest significant step in the planned expansion of the Boring Co. transportation system, which is in use at...
KOLO TV Reno

Musk firm gets early OK for Vegas Strip tunnel transit plan

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A company headed by Tesla chief Elon Musk passed a hurdle in its plan to drill an underground motorway beneath the Las Vegas Strip that could one day also link the city’s busy international airport and downtown casino mall. Clark County lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved...
lasvegasadvisor.com

Sands: From bad to worse; Musk subway system approved for Vegas

Wall Street analysts were frankly underwhelmed by Las Vegas Sands‘ third quarter. Now that the company is wholly reliant upon the afflicted Macao and Singapore markets that’s hardly surprising. JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff was pretty blunt, calling Macanese cash flow “barely positive in September,” swinging from a negative August, while characterizing Marina Bay Sands as a “locals” casino these days. (Ouch!) At least Singapore shows signs of easing up on international travel. “In terms of when travel mobility between Mainland China and Macau eases, there is no visibility on when this occurs, given China’s seemingly zero COVID-19 case tolerance; our best sense is that the earliest this takes place is sometime after the Beijing Olympics in February.” It does not help that the Macanese vaccination rate is an unimpressive 50%. At least there were no signs of new regulations upon Macao’s casinos, which is some comfort.
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's Boring Company wins approval to build a 29-mile tunnel system underneath the Las Vegas strip, allowing up to 57,000 passengers to hitch rides in Teslas to and from casinos every hour

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has won approval to build a 29-mile tunnel system underneath the Las Vegas strip. It will allow up to 57,000 passengers to hitch rides in Teslas to and from casinos every hour, as well as to the city's airport and the Raiders football stadium. The SpaceX...
