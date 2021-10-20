PD seeking public’s help identifying suspect in string of armed robberies in Meriden, Southington, Wallingford

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred in Meriden, Southington, and Wallingford over the last two months.

During each robbery, a suspect – believed to be the same man – enters the store brandishing a knife and takes money from the cash register.

The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at the Liberty Bank at 852 East Main Street in Meriden. Police say the suspect fled on foot. Out of an abundance of caution, Maloney High School was placed on alert for safety purposes.

Police say, so far, the suspect has not injured anyone.

The suspect has a tattoo on his left hand. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying their suspect.





The police departments of all three towns have been collaborating on their investigation. If you have any information on these incidents or recognize the tattoo, contact Meriden Police Det. Jon Femia at 203-630-6219 or jfemia@meridenct.gov.

