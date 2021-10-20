CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meriden, CT

PD seeking public’s help identifying suspect in string of armed robberies in Meriden, Southington, Wallingford

By Teresa Pellicano
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a string of robberies that occurred in Meriden, Southington, and Wallingford over the last two months.

During each robbery, a suspect – believed to be the same man – enters the store brandishing a knife and takes money from the cash register.

The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at the Liberty Bank at 852 East Main Street in Meriden. Police say the suspect fled on foot. Out of an abundance of caution, Maloney High School was placed on alert for safety purposes.

Police say, so far, the suspect has not injured anyone.

The suspect has a tattoo on his left hand. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying their suspect.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVea2_0cXURb8000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bmccq_0cXURb8000

The police departments of all three towns have been collaborating on their investigation. If you have any information on these incidents or recognize the tattoo, contact Meriden Police Det. Jon Femia at 203-630-6219 or jfemia@meridenct.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Teen charged in strong-arm robbery of 82-year-old woman in Woodbridge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager from New Haven faces multiple charges in connection with a December 2020 strong-arm robbery in Woodbridge. Following a multijurisdictional investigation, Woodbridge Police secured an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old allegedly involved in the strong-arm robbery of an 82-year-old woman. Police said a pocketbook and personal items were “forcibly” […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

Man charged with attempted murder at Enfield motel

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man faces attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in the throat. Officers responded to a reported stabbing the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue in Enfield just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a man in distress with stab wounds to the throat. Police said […]
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meriden, CT
Crime & Safety
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Wallingford, CT
Wallingford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Meriden, CT
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Pedestrian killed after being hit by a bus in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a bus in East Hartford Tuesday morning. East Hartford Police said the man, identified as 54-year-old Derrik Bellamy of Hartford, was struck by a First Student mini-bus in the area of Burham Street and Delores Drive around 7 a.m. He was brought […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

UConn student killed during hit-and-run crash in Suffield on Saturday

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A UConn student was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Suffield on Saturday. The Suffield Police Department responded to the area of East St. N. and Thrall Avenue on Saturday for the report of a serious crash. On Monday, police identified the victim as 20-year-old Meghan Voisine of Suffield. The University […]
SUFFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Pd#Maloney High School
WTNH

Powerlines fall on school bus with Middletown students on board

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are on the scene of downed powerlines on top of a Middletown school bus with students on board. Police said the powerlines fell on the bus on Saw Mill Road in Middletown just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Eversource also responded and cut the power. The bus was freed about an […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WTNH

Woodbridge police on scene after Amity Regional High School students, staff received an email containing a threatening message

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Woodbridge police are on the scene of Amity Regional High School after students and staff received an email on Monday morning regarding a threat, according to the school district. The district sent an email to the community saying that the email contained a threatening message. The Woodbridge Police Department responded and […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

WTNH

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy