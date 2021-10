The Laramie County Coroner's Office says it has positively identified the victim of a fatal house fire that happened in south Cheyenne earlier this week. "Out of respect for the family; no names will be released at this time," Coroner Rebecca Reid said in a press release. "My deepest condolences to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one."

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO