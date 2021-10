Lucy Bernholz talks about Chex Mix a lot.Bernholz, a senior research scholar at Stanford University’s Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, doesn’t want people to think of only one type of giving — the headline-grabbing, 10-figure pledges from billionaires and their foundations.Philanthropy, she says, is like the beloved bar snack. It has lots of different components, but they all contribute to making the party favorite tasty.“If we only look for the pretzels,” she says, “we’re gonna miss the Chex Mix.”For her new book, “How We Give Now: A Philanthropic Guide for the Rest of Us,” Bernholz traveled around America ...

