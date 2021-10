What is it about this particular October day that is irresistible to artists releasing new albums? No one can say! Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson team up for a barnstorming collaboration, Breaking Point. For their first album of all-new material in years, My Morning Jacket tap into the energy from their renowned live performances. Azniv Korkejian’s third album as Bedouine, the warm and welcoming Waysides, is a perfect early fall companion. Entering their second decade as a band, Parquet Courts stretch out on the potent Sympathy for Life. Far In is Roberto Lange’s seventh album as Helado Negro, and it offers some of his most expansive material yet.

