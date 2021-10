Eleven months after Steve Gray resigned as Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency director, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has picked his replacement. Julia Dale is the new UIA director, Whitmer announced in a news release on Monday, Oct. 25. Liza Estlund Olson has been the “acting director” since November 2020, but she’ll return to her previous role as director of the Office of the State Employer after she helps Dale transition into the job.

