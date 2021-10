All guests will be required to wear masks, show proof of vaccination unless ineligible due to age. KINGSTON – The University of Rhode Island’s (URI) Theatre Department is shooting for the stars in its first production since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson that centers on a group of female astronomers at Harvard University responsible for mapping the stars at the start of the 20th Century, debuted last week at URI’s Kingston Campus. As per the University’s policy requiring all students and faculty to be fully vaccinated, audience members must be masked and show proof of vaccination status before entering the theater, unless ineligible due to age.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO