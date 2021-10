Walnut Creek, Calif. — Eternal Water, the No. 3 selling alkaline water brand in the United States, announces the addition of eight sales and marketing executives to lead the brand through its next growth phase. The new roster is uniquely poised to accelerate the retail expansion of Eternal Water, all eight having had tenure at Essentia Water, the No. 1 premium alkaline water brand that Nestlé recently acquired. Eternal’s Founder and CEO Karim Mashouf says the brand is primed to grow five times in the next three to five years.

