South El Monte, CA

Fire breaks out in South El Monte business, cause under investigation

By City News Staff
 6 days ago
Eric Polk, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

County firefighters knocked down a second-alarm fire inside a business building Wednesday in South El Monte.

The fire at the intersection of Rush Street and Merced Avenue was reported at 12:19 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The department dispatched 60 firefighters to the scene and knocked down the flames in about 16 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

