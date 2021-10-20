COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations and Active cases continue to drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Arkansas have taken a good drop from this time last year.

According to information released by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday, active cases took a steeper dive at negative 61 percent, while hospitalizations dipped below negative 56 percent.

The ADH data on Wednesday is also showing a decrease of 10 hospitalized cases, bringing the active count to 451.

Active cases are down by 72 with 5,781 in the state. There were 672 new cases of the virus reported Wednesday, moving the state’s total during the pandemic to 508,431.

There are 123 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a drop of six in the last 24 hours.

Health officials also are reporting nine more deaths due to the virus, which sets the total for the state at 8,230.

“New cases, active cases, hospitalizations, and ventilator usage all continue to decline from the previous week in today’s report,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m hopeful we’ll see additional vaccine boosters made available for Moderna and J&J and vaccines available for ages 5-11 soon.”

According to ADH, 6,332 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. The number of fully immunized Arkansans is now at 1,378,992 with 283,505 Arkansans being partially vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.