Pokemon Go glitch shows another side to Whismur you can’t unsee

Pokemon players are expressing their concern about the EXP Share feature in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes. The EXP Share - an item that shares experience between Pokemon in the party - has existed in some form or another since the first games in the series. In most of the games prior to the series' sixth generation (Pokemon X and Y, as well as the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire remakes), it splits experience between those Pokemon that took part in a battle, and those holding an EXP Share. In Gen 6 and 7, the item shared experience across all non-fainted Pokemon in your party, but could be toggled on or off. In Gen 8, which started with Pokemon Sword and Shield, the system was no longer assigned to an item, and couldn't be turned off - all Pokemon in your party would automatically earn experience at the end of a battle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO