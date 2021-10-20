CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Mount Sinai to launch research center for skin diseases

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City has received a $4 million grant to create a skin biology and diseases research hub. The center will be co-directed by Mount Sinai skin health experts Elena Ezhkova,...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

New orthopaedic research center planned for SA

The Alamo City will soon be home to a new medical research and training center, the first of its kind in the region. TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is teaming with the Burkhart Research Institute for Orthopaedics, or BRIO, to develop the new facility, which will include a training lab. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
mobihealthnews.com

Researchers around the world collaborate to detect eye diseases in APAC

Latest research integrates artificial intelligence into retinal imaging to detect and monitor eye diseases on a large scale. The Comprehensive AI Retinal Expert (CARE) system was developed by a team of researchers from four institutions in China: Sun Yat-sen University, Beijing Eaglevision Technology, Beijing Tongren Eye Centre and Capital Medical University, together with the Monash University in Australia, and Florida, US-based University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.
HEALTH
The Blade

Editorial: UT research battles a tough disease

Treating rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, means fighting a disease for which there’s no simple treatment. The disease is painful and limits movement for people living with it — it often causes severe disability and sometimes deformity. About 1.3 million people in the United States have RA.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Sinai Health System
communityjournal.net

CDC Announces New Disease Forecasting Center

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday, August 18, announced a new center designed to advance the use of forecasting and outbreak analytics in public health decision making. In a news release, officials said the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics will bring together next-generation public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Gulf coast welders dying from anthrax-like disease, researchers say

A common group of bacteria may be causing deadly pneumonia or anthrax-like disease among metalworkers in the southern United States, health officials report. The bacteria, called Bacillus cereus (B. cereus), naturally occurs in soil and dust. B. cereus can cause food poisoning and anthrax-like disease, but why it singles out...
INDUSTRY
cbs19news

UVA researchers discover cells can contribute to behavioral diseases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new discovery shows immune cells in the brain could have implications for Alzheimer's disease. Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine found that cells called microglia can negatively affect small blood vessels in the brain. This could contribute to strokes, Alzheimer’s, loss...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
beckershospitalreview.com

3 ways med schools are sharpening their focus on digital health

As artificial intelligence and other digital health tools become increasingly integrated into care delivery, medical schools are developing programs to prepare incoming medical professionals for these trends. Here are three examples:. On Oct. 12, the teaching hospital division of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with Boston-based Northeastern University to...
HEALTH
Austin Weekly News

Mount Sinai making push to add more Black and Brown doctors

Sinai Health System, which owns and manages Mount Sinai Medical Center in North Lawndale, is currently trying to recruit more Black and Brown medical residents. Dr. Gina Walton, Sinai Health’s vice president of diversity and inclusion, said that recruiting more doctors who look like their patients and share their patients’ socioeconomic backgrounds has a tangible impact on those patients’ health.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS New York

Patients With Appendicitis May Not Need Surgery, New Research Shows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most common emergency surgical procedure in the U.S. is an appendectomy – removal of the appendix. But now there’s mounting evidence that some patients can avoid or delay that operation and receive treatment with antibiotics instead, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. Five years ago, Heather VanDusen ended up in the emergency room at the University of Washington Medical Center. “Really terrible pain, more pain than I had ever really felt with stomach issues before,” VanDusen said. The diagnosis: appendicitis, which typically meant urgent surgery to remove the infected or inflamed appendix. But now the latest research has led...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Mount Sinai selects 11 medical schools for anti-racism initiative

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai announced Oct. 21 it will enroll 11 partner medical schools in a new anti-racism initiative. The Anti-Racist Transformation in Medical Education initiative will seek to use a formal change management process developed at New York City-based Mount Sinai to address "deeply entrenched" racism and bias.
SOCIETY
MedicalXpress

Research finds higher disease protection in fat cells in females

Research from the University of Cincinnati finds a higher presence of mitochondria in fat tissue in females. The research suggests this provides women protection against obesity and metabolic diseases. The study was published in Nature Metabolism. Mitochondria, explains Karthickeyan Chella Krishnan, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacology and...
SCIENCE
BBC

Coeliac disease: Research identifies patients to test

Targeted testing of people with a range of symptoms could improve diagnosis of coeliac disease, a study has found. Around one in 100 people in the UK have coeliac disease, where a person's immune response to gluten attacks the tissues in their digestive system. Researchers at the University of Bristol...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

22 COVID-19 related research findings

Here are 22 COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 10:. Note: Findings are listed from oldest to most recent. 1. Unvaccinated individuals infected with COVID-19 face a 10 times higher risk of hospitalization and are 11 times more likely to die from the disease, according to the CDC's Sept. 10 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

American Society for Preventive Cardiology calls for diversity in clinical trials

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology published a clinical practice statement in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology calling for diversity of participants in clinical trials, according to an Oct. 26 press release. "Underrepresentation compromises the generalizability of CV drugs, especially in ASCVD risk conditions, where the burden is disproportionate...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Wrist accelerometers help researchers link sleep quality to psychiatric disease

Multiple measures of sleep patterns and sleep efficiency are associated with lifetime diagnoses of mental illness, according to a new study that used wrist accelerometer data to track sleep. The study is publishing October 12th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Shreejoy Tripathy of the University of Toronto and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada, and colleagues.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy