This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

You have to give credit to Prime Steakhouse owner and chef Edward Dang for the ambition of his new pop-up restaurant in the Sunset neighborhood. Dang operated Simmer shabu-shabu restaurant in the space at 1055 Taraval Street until closing when the pandemic hit. Now he’s serving thick cuts of medium rare prime rib two nights a week, in hopes of feeding at least some of the diners who can’t seem to snag a coveted reservation at the House of Prime Rib, one of San Francisco’s classic and most beloved restaurant institutions. “You can’t get a reservation there, even now,” Dang points out. And if you’re thinking, “But, really? Prime rib? Way out on the west side?” then you’re not alone. But Dang isn’t fazed. “I think it’s pretty easy to think about it that it way, but [prime rib] also such a thing here,” Dang says. “There's a market for it.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO