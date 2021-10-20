CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

By Sarah Crow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough...

Mashed

Almost 23% Of People Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Steak

If you're splurging on steak, you obviously want a deliciously juicy, buttery cut of meat. After all, no one wants to feel like they've paid a high price for a meal that wasn't up to standards. While there are many different steakhouses to choose from across the United States, they are far from equal quality. That's why Mashed asked readers which steakhouse they feel has the worst steak.
EatThis

Sales at Popeyes Are Suffering Thanks to This Major Issue

The latest earnings results from Restaurant Brands International showed the major operator's two major brands struggling. While Burger King's sales have taken a hit on the road to recovery, its golden child Popeyes surprisingly showed a sales decline as well. Here's what's happening at the beloved chicken chain, including the...
EatThis

Sales at This Major Burger Chain Are Slowing Down Dramatically

If you had to venture a guess as to which major national burger chain simply keeps striking out, we bet you'd get it on the first try. After recently posting sales for its latest fiscal quarter, Burger King has demonstrated an even further slide into fast-food irrelevance, especially when compared to the industry's top performers.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King decides to cut the coupons

Burger King is cutting coupons. Specifically, the fast-food chain has been reducing the frequency with which it uses paper coupons to get customers in the door. Apparently, company executives said, younger consumers don’t use them enough. Burger King wants to spend its money instead on offers that will actually get them in the door. “It’s been traditionally an important channel,” Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. “But its effectiveness has eroded over time, especially with younger consumers.”
Newnan Times-Herald

Little Caesars fails restaurant inspection

The Little Caesars in Newnan failed its Oct. 15 health inspection with a score of 65. The restaurant is located at 44 Bullsboro Drive. Jay Brar, district manager for Little Caesars, said the health inspection score resulted from several small technicalities. "It was a lot of small technical things, and...
palmspringslife.com

5 new restaurants offers tasty eats in Greater Palm Springs.

Tuna Crudo at Boozehounds in Palm Springs. Whether you crave super-duper spicy chicken or an idyllic cheeseburger, savor those delectable dishes — and munch more — at these new restaurants in Greater Palm Springs. Boozehounds. Palm Springs. There’s more to this dog-friendly restaurant in the Uptown Design District than its...
WNEM

Popular Saginaw restaurant closes its doors for good

Los Cuatro Amigos announced that after 17 years, they will be permanently closing. In a statement issued on Monday, Oct. 25, the restaurant said, “We wish to thank you for your patronage over the years. Los Cuatro Amigos and this community has held a special place in our hearts. It is unfortunate that we must close the doors, but we would like you to know how much we appreciated your business and support.”
SAGINAW, MI
TODAY.com

How to get free fries at McDonald's for the rest of the month

The old saying goes that "there's no such thing as a free lunch"— but for the rest of the month that's only partly true. Right now, members of the McDonald’s rewards app can claim an offer for a free medium soft drink and medium fries when they buy a Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
Eater

There’s an Unexpected New Prime Rib Pop-Up Restaurant in the Sunset

You have to give credit to Prime Steakhouse owner and chef Edward Dang for the ambition of his new pop-up restaurant in the Sunset neighborhood. Dang operated Simmer shabu-shabu restaurant in the space at 1055 Taraval Street until closing when the pandemic hit. Now he’s serving thick cuts of medium rare prime rib two nights a week, in hopes of feeding at least some of the diners who can’t seem to snag a coveted reservation at the House of Prime Rib, one of San Francisco’s classic and most beloved restaurant institutions. “You can’t get a reservation there, even now,” Dang points out. And if you’re thinking, “But, really? Prime rib? Way out on the west side?” then you’re not alone. But Dang isn’t fazed. “I think it’s pretty easy to think about it that it way, but [prime rib] also such a thing here,” Dang says. “There's a market for it.”
EatThis

5 Huge New Shortages Shoppers Are Sharing This Week

Chances are good you've noticed some shortage or another if you've been inside a grocery store lately. Week by week, the national shortages keep shifting. Here are the ones shoppers have noticed this past week—it may be time to get clever and start strategizing your holiday meal-shopping accordingly. We searched...
Bham Now

Catch these 10 Black-owned food trucks in East Lake on Wednesdays

Birminghamians are all about their food—tacos, mac-n-cheese, Cajun and everything in between. If you aren’t a fan of sitting in restaurants, food trucks are the perfect choice for you. Here are a few Black-owned food trucks you can catch in East Lake on Wednesday afternoons. beenhere. We ❤️ supporting local.
Click10.com

You might want to hold the mayo, onions & cheese at a South Florida Checkers

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. ***MS. DIXIE. 21000 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY. ORDERED SHUT 10/21/21. 20 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Employee touching ready-to-eat...
Eater

Cracker Barrel’s Comfort Food Is Now Officially Available in Los Angeles

Great news for fans of Southern-styled chain comfort food: Cracker Barrel is here. The nationally-known home for country kitsch and sturdy dishes like biscuits and gravy has expanded to Hollywood — via a ghost kitchen. And while plans for a flagship rustic LA location, complete with the rocking chairs on the front porch, are still a ways off (or ever) for the Tennessee-based company, fans can now get dishes like chicken and dumplings, country fried steak, and hashbrown casserole sent right to their front door.
KATC News

Local distillery "dumps" first barrels of whiskey

J.T. Meleck Distillery is now making another spirit for people to enjoy. The distillery, known for its vodka, is adding rice whiskey to its inventory. The rice whiskey has been aging for more than four years; the first "dumping" of the 30-gallon oak barrels took place Monday, so the whiskey can be bottled.
