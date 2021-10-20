CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise in Maine

By David Horwitz
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — According to the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, COVIDd-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase across the state....

Comments / 8

David Couch
5d ago

They forget to note!! (died with the virus or died of the virus) (most die with the virus) but have other underlining conditions or just old and in line to die any ways. Hospice kills people daily not on person talks about this

Paulette Bryant
5d ago

Just where the heck is the flu? They all will be prosecuted for all their lies to the Americans! Who’s making all the money for these mandates? They the Democrats are lining their pockets big time. What happen to all the heart attacks, cancers, old age deaths, accidents, murders, over doses or just plain dying? Rest my case!!!!

Paulette Bryant
5d ago

Just why are they covering up why the vaccinated are in hospitals and dying? How many more jabs must you get for complete control of this Presidentency?

