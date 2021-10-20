Celtics injury report: Josh Richardson out with migraine for opener against New York Knicks

New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, sports season, Evan Fournier, National Basketball Association, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Robert Williams. The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, two of the original franchises from when the NBA got its start 75 seasons ago, tipped off the 2021-22 season tonight. The show we got tonight definitely lived up to all the franchise history on display. Jaylen Brown (46 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists) had transcendent first and fourth quarters, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Knicks in a 138-134 loss that went to double OT. Julius Randle gave the Celtics plenty of work himself, putting up a sensational 35 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in a losing effort.

