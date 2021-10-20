CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics injury report: Josh Richardson out with migraine for opener against New York Knicks

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson will not suit up for the team’s regular season opener against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night due to a migraine. Richardson is the second Celtics...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to be drug tested after buff photo, Donovan Mitchell jokes

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is for the upcoming NBA season. Too ready that, according to Donovan Mitchell, he needs to get drug tested. After a series of photos of a swole Jayson Tatum went around on social media and literally broke Twitter (you get it), the Utah Jazz star poked fun at his huge transformation saying that he’ll be called up for a drug test in no time.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX Sports

New York opens season at home against Boston

LINE: Knicks -1; over/under is 217.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks begin the season at home against the Boston Celtics. New York went 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 35.4 from deep.
NBA
chatsports.com

Josh Richardson (migraine) to miss season opener against New York

Just as Boston Celtics fans were getting ready to celebrate Jaylen Brown’s return to the lineup, Josh Richardson is announced as out against the New York Knicks with a migraine. The Hospital Celtics will never die, will it?. The good news is that a migraine likely isn’t an issue that...
NBA
chatsports.com

Determining the face of the New York Knicks

Oh, how the mighty fall. The New York Knickerbockers (I always love calling them that) won two NBA titles — one in 1970 and one in 1973. Since then, they have made two failed Finals appearances. Their last run in 1999 left them empty-handed after their star player, Patrick Ewing, was forced to watch from the sidelines due to injury. If you don’t know who beat the Knicks in those Finals, well, that’s what we’re here for...
NBA
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Bradley Beal worst-case scenarios, Josh Richardson trade outlook, Robert Williams preseason development

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. B Robb, thanks for your impeccable coverage. My mailbag question: What is a worst, worst-case scenario: Beal is traded to Philly for Ben Simmons, or Beal maintains his commitment with DC, signs supermax. (All this of course assumes that the Celtics are still pursuing Beal or another star at the deadline or next summer). Thanks, Will.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
chatsports.com

Broadway Thriller: Knicks survive Celtics in double OT season opener

When reporters asked Julius Randle what to expect in the New York Knicks season opener, there was something compellingly prescient about his answer. “Chaos,” Randle said. “We’re expecting chaos.”. A chaotic final sequence in the regulation nearly cost them the game, but the Knicks regrouped and leaned on their preseason...
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics open the season with a rollercoaster 2OT 138-134 loss against the Knicks

New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, sports season, Evan Fournier, National Basketball Association, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Robert Williams. The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, two of the original franchises from when the NBA got its start 75 seasons ago, tipped off the 2021-22 season tonight. The show we got tonight definitely lived up to all the franchise history on display. Jaylen Brown (46 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists) had transcendent first and fourth quarters, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Knicks in a 138-134 loss that went to double OT. Julius Randle gave the Celtics plenty of work himself, putting up a sensational 35 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in a losing effort.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#The New York Knicks#Espn
chatsports.com

Knicks vs. Celtics – Wednesday Lineups, Injuries, Odds, Broadcast Info

New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Atlantic Division, Julius Randle, National Basketball Association, Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, MSG Network. New York Knicks basketball is finally here. The orange and blue kick things off against a familiar foe — the Boston Celtics. These Atlantic Division rivals are both looking to build off of last year’s playoff appearances.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 4 potential Josh Richardson trade targets

The Boston Celtics are humming along after winning their second straight game last night against the Charlotte Hornets, just a day after taking down the youthful Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lived up to their superstar billing at the Spectrum Center, delivering scoring performances of...
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown will start, play in Wednesday’s season opener against New York, per Ime Udoka

NEW YORK — The Celtics are a step closer to full strength and they’ll have both their All-Stars available for Wednesday’s season opener against the Knicks. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown, who was questionable for the game, will play in the 7:30 p.m. game at Madison Square Garden. Udoka added Brown will likely see shorter stretches of minutes after having to go through his 10-day quarantine.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: A Foggy Mirror Image

The New York Knicks will be at Madison Square Garden on October 20th to face the Boston Celtics in what will be the first game of the season for both teams. The matchup for these two squads is notable for a couple of reasons. They are division rivals. Both teams...
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks outlast Celtics in double overtime season opener 138-134

Former Celtics guard Evan Fournier caught fire in overtime to lead the Knicks past the Celtics in the season opener. Until he lost his legs in the overtimes, Jaylen Brown (career high 46 points) couldn't seem to miss. Problem was that Jayson Tatum couldn't seem to make. The Knicks blew...
NBA
chatsports.com

A heartbreaker to open the season: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. The main takeaway from the Boston Celtics season-opening double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks is that Jaylen Brown looks ready for a monster season. Brown scored 46 points on 16-of-30 shooting, including 8-of-14 from behind the arc. This shot from Brown shows just how far he’s come as...
NBA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy