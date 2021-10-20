CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘City So Real’ and ‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Lead Cinema Eye Honors Broadcast Nominations

By Steve Pond
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Steve James’ five-part series “City So Real” and Spike Lee’s film of David Byrne’s Broadway performance “American Utopia” are the leaders in the Cinema Eye Honors’ broadcast nonfiction categories, Cinema Eye Honors announced at a lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The two works each received three nominations. “David...

