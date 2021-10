It didn't take long for WWE fans to rally around Xavier Woods after he revealed it was a career dream of his to win King of the Ring. The tournament took place during the last two episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, and it culminated with a match between Woods and Finn Balor at Crown Jewel. After defeating whoever WWE put in front of him, including at one point his New Day teammate Kofi Kingston, he then defeated Balor to become WWE's new King of the Ring, and after the match, Woods revealed what this win meant to him in a touching and emotional backstage interview, which you can see below.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO