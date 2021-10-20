CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movement disorders associated with Huntington Disease added to qualifying conditions for CT Medical Marijuana Program

By Teresa Pellicano
 6 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — A new medical condition has been added to the list of qualifying conditions for the state’s Medical Marijuana Program.

On Wednesday, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced they have accepted a recommendation from the Medical Marijuana Program Board of Physicians to add movement disorders associated with Huntington’s Disease to the list of qualifying conditions for the program. It will be added starting Wednesday, Oct. 20. The recommendation is for adult patients.

Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said after her decision, “Our program relies on the advice and guidance we receive from the medical community, including the Board. I’m pleased with how our program has grown to support almost  54,000 current patients with severe debilitating conditions in the state. We look forward to working with the Board of Physicians to ensure the integrity of our medical program continues even with the expansion of adult-use cannabis in Connecticut.”

Those with questions or concerns about the State’s Medical Marijuana Program may email dcp.mmp@ct.gov , or visit www.ct.gov/dcp/mmp .

FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, moving the U.S. closer to beginning vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously with one abstention that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
‘Farm to School’ program not only provides food to New Britain students, but allows them to learn about farming

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Most people are familiar with the “Farm to Table” movement happening at restaurants, but what about “Farm to School”? At one New Britain elementary school, learning where food comes from is part of the curriculum and part of the cafeteria menu. Applesauce made from the fruit of Connecticut’s own Rodgers […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
