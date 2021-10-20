CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A BIRDS OF PREY Sequel Is Reportedly in Development Without Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe folks over at That Hashtag Show are reported that Warner Bros. is developing a Birds of Prey sequel. They say the film has been officially greenlit, but Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will not be a part of it. While Harley Quinn won’t be back, the film will continue...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Returns as Harley Quinn in HBO Max's First Look at Season 3

Harley Quinn fans will have to wait a little longer to see Season 3 of the hit HBO Max series, but there was a brief tease during DC Comics' DC FanDome event on Saturday. HBO Max showed some early animatics for the new episodes, showing Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy plotting their Eat, Bang, Kill tour of Gotham City after the wedding at the end of Season 2. The series features former The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, who serves as the voice of Harley and an executive producer. The first look offered no exact premiere date for Season 3 but promised it will be here in 2022.
TV SERIES
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
CinemaBlend

Margot Robbie's Barbie Movie Has Found Its Ken

For a number of years, Hollywood has on and off been trying a number of ideas for a live-action Barbie movie. It’s finally getting off the ground and shaping up to be an especially unique project loaded with Oscar-winning talent. Margot Robbie is still set to play Barbie, and now the movie has found its other half. La La Land and Blade Runner 2049 actor Ryan Gosling has been cast as Ken.
MOVIES
Collider

’Suicide Squad’ Game Phone Number Calls Amanda Waller, Who Thinks You’re Harley Quinn

With DC FanDome fast approaching, occurring on October 16, fans are clamoring for new updates and announcements to come out of the entertainment juggernaut. One of the many things that will be getting an update is the status of the upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Since its initial trailer, the game has been pretty silent, so the marketing team behind the title decided to have a little fun by tweeting out the "phone number" of the Suicide Squad's handler and leader of A.R.G.U.S, Amanda Waller.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

‘Harley Quinn’ Unveils First Look at Season 3 at DC FanDome

The “Harley Quinn” team gave fans a very quick tease of Season 3 during the DC FanDome event. While there was no finished footage to present, fans still got to see multiple animatics from the new season. The first saw Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embarking on what they dub the “Eat, Bang, Kill” tour of Gotham City.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Harley Quinn Fans Are Obsessed With Season 3's DC FanDome Trailer

DC FanDome has come to an end, but fans won't soon forget all of the epic content that was shared during the virtual event. Folks got glimpses of everything ranging from DC's movies and shows to comics and games, and everyone has their favorite moments from the day. For some folks, it was the long-awaited first look at the upcoming third season of Harley Quinn, which was renewed last year by HBO Max. Most of the animation for the new season isn't complete, but in classic Harley Quinn fashion, they made fun of the fact that "the crayon guy" still needs to "color it in." However, there was one complete image of Harley and Poison Ivy that has taken the Internet by storm. Before taking a look at some of the fan reactions to the sneak peek, you can see what co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker had to say about the teaser...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

HBO Max Shares Early Harley Quinn Season 3 Footage

HBO Max Shares Early Harley Quinn Season 3 Footage. It’s been well over a year since Kaley Cuoco’s animated Harley Quinn last graced our screens. And even though its future was in doubt for a little while, the show finally has a new home on HBO Max and now season 3 is right around the corner. Unfortunately for us, animation takes forever to churn out. But today’s DC FanDome livestream gave viewers a peek at the Clown Princess of Crime’s long-awaited return to the airwaves. Watch it in the player below.
TV SERIES
/Film

Harley Quinn Season 3 Sizzle Reel Shows Off Harley And Ivy's Unfinished Adventures

"Harley Quinn" is violent, delightful, villainously chaotic — and it's coming back for a third season. DC FanDome just unveiled our first (slightly unpolished) look at "Harley Quinn" season 3, because who needs Comic-Con when we can get a virtual event solely dedicated to exciting DC projects? "Harley Quinn" season 3 is still in production, but the trailer creatively makes do with storyboards to build hype for Harley's next set of adventures.
TV SERIES
bookriot.com

In Defense of Harley Quinn

I’ve always been a girl who was into reading, movies, and pop culture. I remember growing up in San Juan, Puerto Rico, going to high school and college there and immersing myself in movies, music, and books. The fantasy and the stories of it all provided a much needed escape when the stress of school was too much or even my own personal life. And one thing that has always stood out to me was how certain characters have inspired me throughout my life.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

If Disney's X-Men Movies Are Coming, I Hope This Margot Robbie Fan Art Comes True

The future of the X-Men on the big screen is a big question mark at the moment. Nobody knows when or how popular characters like Wolverine, Cyclops or Magneto will be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All we know is that it will happen, in some way, at some point. And now we know when it does, it needs to include Margot Robbie.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Margot Robbie's Barbie Just Found Her Perfect Ken Thanks to Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world—and now Ryan Gosling is joining her in the plastic, fantastic fun! On Friday, Oct. 22, E! News confirmed that the Oscar nominee is in final negotiations to play the iconic Mattel character known as Ken in Warner Bros' upcoming movie centered on Barbie. According to Deadline, who first broke the news, Ryan initially passed on playing the part because of his busy schedule. But after pre-production took longer than expected and the studio remained persistent, an opening in his calendar appeared. While he's hasn't officially signed on the dotted line just yet, Ryan and his character are very close to stealing the heart of...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Ryan Gosling to Star as Ken Alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie

According to a report from Deadline, a final round of negotiations is taking place for Ryan Gosling to star as Ken in the Barbie movie. Warner Bros is set to begin production on the movie next year. If the final round of negotiations go as planned, Ryan Gosling will be joining Margot Robbie for the movie, who is set to play the titular character and Mattel toy, Barbie. Leading the picture as director will be Greta Gerwig. Gerwig also co-wrote the script for the Barbie movie with her partner, Noah Baumbach, who is also a successful writer and director.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' May Have Found Her Ken in Form of Another Oscar-Nominee

Ryan Gosling will play Ken to Margot Robbie's Barbie in an upcoming movie centered on the classic Mattel doll line. Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig will direct the project, which Robbie is co-producing under her LuckyChap entertainment productions. The movie will be written by Gerwig and filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Sources...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ryan Gosling to play classic character in Margot Robbie's Barbie movie

Blade Runner 2049 and La La Land actor Ryan Gosling is adding an entirely new movie to his intriguing catalogue: Ken in a new Barbie movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor is in final negotiations to play the famous doll in Greta Gerwig's adaptation, which will see Margot Robbie play Barbie herself.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

