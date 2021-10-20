CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas, coal generation not stranded assets, but energy transition opportunities: industry experts

By Kelsey Hallahan
 6 days ago

Gas' energy transition pathway includes hydrogen blending, reliability policies. Retired gas, coal plants interconnection rights can be valuable assets. Power industry experts pushed back against the premise that gas- and coal-fired generation infrastructure are stranded assets, instead emphasizing the grid's continued need for gas and the value of existing interconnect rights,...

