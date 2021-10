The Minnesota Vikings exist in purgatory at the NFL’s trade deadline for classification as buyers or sellers. In Week 6, the Vikings downed the Carolina Panthers on the road in a thriller, renewing playoff optimism for the 2021 campaign. And even before the season started, most Vikings fans believed 2021 was a tell-all season for the team’s leadership and perhaps quarterback Kirk Cousins. Here we are — 33% of the way through the dance — and it is unclear if Minnesota is a contender or heading toward a mediocre record. The team possesses a robust roster capable of a deep playoff run, but stretches of bland performance and a murderous remaining schedule generate mystery.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO