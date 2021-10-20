CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho angler sets state record with 46.7-pound grass carp

By Ben Hooper
 6 days ago
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man shattered a state record when he reeled in a grass carp that tipped the scales at a staggering 46.7 pounds.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Cris Endicott of Meridian was fishing for smallmouth bass on the Snake River when the "monster carp" became hooked on his line.

The department said Endicott is the first to set a grass carp record using a rod and reel, but his fish smashed the state record of 39.5 pounds, which was set by Saige Wilkerson while archery fishing in 2012.

Fish and Game officials said Endicott's fish measured 50 inches long.

