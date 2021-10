What a freakin’ team! After a dominant first half, an August free-fall and a roller coaster September, the Red Sox sit home wins away from the World Series as the team seems to be peaking at exactly the right time. Tonight, the Sox will start Nick Pivetta, who’s pitching better than ever, against the quirky, ridiculous, and often but not recently fantastic Zack Greinke (8:08 p.m., FS1), in what is easily the biggest game of Pivetta’s career in front of what should be the loudest Fenway crowd since... last night.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO