The final part of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) will take effect on November 27, 2023. When it began in 2013, the massive serialization efforts it triggered were a major distraction for the pharmaceutical industry. The upcoming changes will be less disruptive but will have far-reaching consequences throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain. Already, the changes it will bring for warehousemen and shippers are causing technology providers to rethink some of their systems to accommodate the new requirements without disrupting clients’ businesses.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO