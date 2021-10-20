CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

Robotic lung surgery offers easier surgery, faster recovery, even for cancer patients

By STAFF REPORTS
lpheralddispatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROWN POINT — Robotic lung surgery, a minimally invasive technique that has...

www.lpheralddispatch.com

MedPage Today

What Is the Cause of Persistent Pleuritis in Lung Cancer Patient?

A 66-year-old woman presented for evaluation after developing effusion around her left lung. She had been diagnosed previously with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer, which was treated. The patients said that over the past 2 months, she has become increasingly short of breath, to the point that she was no longer...
CANCER
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Free therapeutic writing class offered to cancer patients

Fighting any cancer is difficult, yet for a woman fighting breast cancer, the medical struggles may be heightened by emotional feelings that threaten a woman’s sense of femininity. Writing about the cancer experience through a guided process may help, as studies show writing about cancer in a purposeful way is...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
onclive.com

Utilizing Patient-Friendly Pathways in Lung Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment

Andrea Borondy Kitts, a lung cancer and patient advocate at Rescue Lung Society, educates physicians on adequate physician-to-patient education and resources that improve their opportunity for success in lung cancer care. Andrea Borondy Kitts, a lung cancer and patient advocate at Rescue Lung Society, educates physicians on adequate physician-to-patient education...
CANCER
The Guardian

Ultrasound trial offers hope for brain cancer patients

A technique has been developed that could revolutionise the treatment of brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases by temporarily allowing drugs and other substances to cross the blood brain barrier – a structure that separates the brain’s blood vessels from the rest of its tissues. A trial in four women whose...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Precedex in Abdominal Surgery May Speed Up GI Function Recovery

Older adults who received a low-dose of intravenous dexmedetomidine (Precedex) while undergoing abdominal surgery saw a quicker return to normal gastrointestinal function and shorter hospital stays, a randomized trial conducted in China found. The study met its primary endpoint, with those administered intraoperative dexmedetomidine during anesthesia reporting a shorter time...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

ASA: Dexamethasone Use During Cancer Surgery May Reduce Mortality

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Administration of dexamethasone during cancer surgery for prevention of nausea and vomiting after surgery is associated with reduced 90-day mortality, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 8 to 12 in San Diego.
CANCER
Channel 3000

New drug designed to help lung cancer patients

Dr. Vincent Lam joins News 3 Now to discuss a drug that lessens the side effects of chemotherapy for lung cancer patients. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

'You're Still Doing WHAT After Lung Cancer Surgery?!'

It's worth taking every opportunity to push smoking cessation even to the most dyed-in-the-wool smokers, a researcher suggested. In a retrospective study involving nearly 7,500 patients in the Veterans Affairs (VA) health system listed as current or former smokers just before undergoing surgery for stage I lung cancer, a solid 43% were still smoking -- or smoking again -- a year later, reported Brendan Heiden, MD, of Washington University in St. Louis.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

A new way to organize cancer mutations could lead to better treatment matches for patients

There are many types of cancer treatments. But which ones work best varies from patient to patient. Currently, doctors determine which treatment to try for a patient based on where in their DNA, or genetic code, the error that caused the cancer is located. But a new approach that groups patients by the changes in protein structure and function caused by that error, rather than by the location of the changes in DNA, could lead to both more inclusive clinical trials and better treatment matches for patients. I am part of a team that researches targeted therapies for cancer and ways to...
CANCER
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

22-Year-Old Alabama Man With Synovial Sarcoma Marries Love of His Life From the Comfort of His Hospital Bed; Understanding Sarcoma Cancer

Eric Turner, 22, married the love of his life from the comfort of his hospital bed last week. In 2018, Turner was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma. A synovial sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that can come from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. This type of sarcoma accounts for 5% to 10% of soft-tissue tumors.
ALABAMA STATE
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

