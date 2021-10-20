CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attack hits Syria base that houses U.S. troops

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
U.S. and coalition troops are based at the al-Tanf garrison, pictured above, to train local Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants. | Lolita Baldor/AP Photo

WASHINGTON — A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but a U.S. official said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.

The official said the attack appeared to include at least one drone strike and possibly groundfire. It was not yet clear who carried out the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at the al-Tanf garrison to train local Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants.

The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran to all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.

The official said there was no information on whether local forces were injured or killed in the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

pick one?
6d ago

This is what happens when you surrender to the largest terrorist group in the world, turn your back on your own people giving away $82 billion worth of the most sophisticated weapons and equipment along with a Air Force Base and embassies! And leaving our borders wide-open Setting up for another 9/11, if you can't figure out what's happening now and Biden's failure to honor his oath and protecting the American people ! You better wake up! The fun is just begun china has more sophisticated technology stronger Navy and military then the United States and who's letting it happen good old Joe and his socialistic administration! Trump had everything under control and Trump was 100% accurate when he said what would happen if Biden became president and that is a documented fact!

Marcia McDuffie
6d ago

In times like these, everyone in office should Be In Office, not galavanting around the country making ridiculous statements and shaking hands.

DR. HARRY BONER
6d ago

This sounds to me that our enemies are testing more than their ability. They know when the time is right, and unless the "Cackler" steps up to the plate to stand firm, she, too needs to be removed from office as well. This is not a call to violence, it's a call to try and prevent it.

