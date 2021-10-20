CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville school hearing pushed back

By Sarah Lehman
 6 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – 18 teachers and staff members are not in compliance with the vaccine mandate at Danville schools. The staff do not want to submit COVID vaccination papers, or submit weekly COVID testing.

Local schools adjusting to COVID vaccine and testing mandate

Wednesday, the preliminary injunction hearing took place, but the only thing decided on was a new date.

The judge on the case denied the temporary restraining order. A court ruled the plaintiffs must join state parties. That includes the Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education, and the Governor. Since that is where the orders for these mandates are coming from.

The new date will be December 2nd at 10:30 a.m. That’s at the Vermilion County courthouse.

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

